Indonesia sees small savings from proposal to hike fuel prices for cars

JAKARTA, April 16 (Reuters) - One proposal Indonesia is considering to make car owners pay more for their petrol would save only 11 percent of the nearly $2 billion the state has budgeted this year for fuel subsidies, the energy minister said Tuesday.

The government has been struggling to find a way to reduce a growing hole in the state budget without adding to already rising inflation or to impose price hikes that spark social unrest.

A main proposal is to raise the price to 6,500-7,000 rupiah a litre for the country’s estimated 11 million private car owners. That would be about 50 percent more than the current retail price and would still be well below what most car owners in Asia pay.

“The deputy finance minister says (the saving) would be around 21 trillion rupiah ($2.16 billion) if the price is (hiked to) 6,500 rupiah,” Energy Minister Jero Wacik told reporters on Tuesday after meeting provincial governors on the issue.

Fuel subsidies have become a huge problem for Indonesia, a net importer of oil.

Last year, the government initially forecast the subsidies would cost 137.4 trillion rupiah, but the total ballooned to 221 trillion rupiah.

This year’s budget allocates 193.8 trillion rupiah - 17 percent of the state budget - for subsidies, and that figure is almost certain to rise because of growing consumption.

The costly subsidy is widely seen as one of the major distortions in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy and is blamed for pushing the current account deep into deficit.

But there appears to be little political will in the government of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to tackle the problem head-on. Most analysts expect him to avoid any major policy change before he steps down late next year.

Officials have said a price hike could be announced next month. The government is not expected to raise prices for public transport or motor bikes, the forms of transport most of the world’s fourth largest population rely on.

In March, annual inflation surged to a nearly two-year high level of 5.9 percent, above the central bank’s targeted range.