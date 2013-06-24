FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees economy growing 6.4-6.8 pct in 2014
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank sees economy growing 6.4-6.8 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has estimated that gross domestic product will expand around 6.4 to 6.8 percent next year, higher than its forecast of 6.1 percent in 2013, an official at Bank Indonesia told parliament on Monday.

The central bank also expected the rupiah to strengthen to 9,500-9,700 against the dollar, said Deputy Governor Perry Warjiyo.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy may slow slightly to 6.1 percent this year from 6.2 in 2012, due to high inflation and slowing recovery in global demand.

Bank Indonesia this month unexpectedly lifted its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent in anticipation of rising inflation expectations.

