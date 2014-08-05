FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's GDP grows 5.12 percent y/y in Q2, below expectations
August 5, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's GDP grows 5.12 percent y/y in Q2, below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economy in the second quarter grew at the slowest annual rate since the last quarter of 2009, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product in April to June rose 5.12 percent from a year earlier, compared with 5.21 percent in the first quarter and 5.3 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

On a quarterly, not seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded 2.47 percent in April-June compared to analysts’ prediction at 2.63 percent.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has experienced slower growth due to tightening in both monetary and fiscal policy. But growth has remained relatively high compared to many other G20 economies, supported by high domestic demand.

Indonesia on Monday reported a trade deficit of $305 million in June .

KEY DATA:

y/y q/q (non-seasonally adjusted)

Q2 2014 5.12 2.47

Q1 2014 5.21 0.95

Q4 2013 5.72 -1.42

Q3 2013 5.62 2.96

Q2 2013 5.8 2.6

Q1 2013 6.0 1.4

Q4 2012 6.1 -1.5

Q3 2012 6.2 3.2

Q2 2012 6.4 2.8

Q1 2012 6.3 1.4

Q4 2011 6.5 -1.3

Q3 2011 6.5 3.5

Q2 2011 6.5 2.9

Q1 2011 6.4 1.6

FULL-YEAR GROWTH:

2013 5.78

2012 6.2

2011 6.5

2010 6.2

2009 4.6

2008 6.1

2007 6.3

2006 5.5

2005 5.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
