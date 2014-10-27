FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's finance minister sees GDP growth below 7 pct next yr
October 27, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's finance minister sees GDP growth below 7 pct next yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s new finance minister said on Monday economic growth next year would likely be below the 7 percent target set by President Joko Widodo.

“In 2015, we are expecting growth to improve, but it is not going to reach 7 percent,” Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters shortly after being sworn in.

“The earliest (to achieve the target) will be 2016, but it needs hard work.”

Bank Indonesia expects growth this year in the range of 5.1 to 5.5 percent.

Next year’s budget is based on gross domestic product growth of 5.8 percent. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

