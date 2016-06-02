FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank chief sees GDP growth around 5.0-5.2 pct in 2016
June 2, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank chief sees GDP growth around 5.0-5.2 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor on Thursday said Southeast Asia's largest economy will likely grow around 5.0-5.2 percent this year as low global commodity prices continue to put pressure on everything from exports and company performance to domestic demand.

"Growth will probably be at the lower end of our range, which means 5.0-5.2 percent. The government's target is 5.3 percent, but generally there's a risk of global slowdown," he told reporters.

Bank Indonesia's official outlook for 2016 economic growth is 5.0-5.4 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

