UPDATE 2-Indonesia growth rate at 2-1/2 yr low as reforms stall

By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Nilufar Rizki

JAKARTA, May 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economy grew at its slowest pace in 2 1/2 years in the first quarter, hurt by slowing private consumption, lower investment and a contraction in mining services, suggesting the government’s projection for the year may be too optimistic.

The announcement on Monday of lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth of 6.02 percent in the January-to-March period follows Standard & Poor’s downgrade of Indonesia’s outlook last week, to stable from positive, because of concerns over stalling reforms.

The data also complicates the government’s policy options, adding pressure to reduce strained public finances even as it faces public resistance to any cuts to popular but expensive fuel subsidies.

Andry Asmoro, senior economist at Bank Mandiri, said slower private consumption and moderation in investment accounted for the deceleration in growth.

“The risk on the GDP will come from the uncertainty of policy regarding subsidised fuel price. This will create higher inflation expectations. We expect that full year 2013 GDP growth will stay at around 6.1-6.2 percent,” Asmoro said.

Though domestic consumption remains the driving force for the economy, the fuel price subsidies could hurt growth, but the government is not likely to make major cuts in subsidies in the run-up to next year’s general and presidential elections.

A Reuters poll of 11 analysts had predicted first-quarter growth of 6.18 percent, and a 1.50 percent rise on a quarterly and seasonally unadjusted basis.

The slowdown in the latest quarter compares with 6.11 percent growth in the previous quarter, and underlines the drag on Southeast Asia’s largest economy from sharp declines in commodity prices and depressed capital spending as the recovery in the United States and China loses momentum.

Indonesia’s one-trillion-dollar economy is the biggest producer of palm oil, and its commodity exports include coal, rubber and cocoa.

The outcome is also below Bank Indonesia’s target of around 6.2 percent growth in the first quarter and well below that of acting finance minister Hatta Rajasa’s prediction earlier this month of a 6.5 percent rise for the full year.

Despite Monday’s data showing slower growth, central bank governor Darmin Nasution told reporters the bank maintains its GDP growth projection of 6.2 to 6.5 percent for the year.

The statistics bureau said private consumption in the first quarter grew 5.17 percent from a year ago, down slightly from annual growth of 5.38 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The mining sector contracted 0.43 percent on the year, after growing 1.49 percent in the December quarter.

Indonesia’s financial markets showed little reaction to the latest data. At 0727 GMT, the rupiah was unchanged at 9,732/34 to the dollar.

CAPITAL INVESTMENT HURT

“The downturn in capital spending is likely to concern the government, which has placed a lot of emphasis on the importance of investment in driving the economy,” Credit Suisse analyst Robert Prior-Wandesforde wrote in a research note.

He said that the decline in coal and other commodity prices has not only deterred mining investment but also had hurt other forms of investment.

“Second, it may be that foreign companies are being deterred from expanding investment because of what they interpret to be a more protectionist/nationalistic approach from the government.”

Suryamin, head of the statistics bureau, said capital imports declined due to lower demand and partly reflected the high levels a year earlier.

He attributed the drop in public consumption to seasonal factors, saying the figure is usually higher in the second half of the year as more of the budget is spent.

“It’s a somewhat disappointing growth number and confirmed our thoughts that the economy is under pressure from the weak rupiah, which has been putting pressure on investment growth,” OCBC economist Gundy Cahyadi said.

“We now see Indonesia growing 6.3 percent this year, down from our previous forecast of 6.5 percent.”

There are worries over the government’s repeated failure to tackle the cost of fuel price subsidies that are eating into the budget and diverting resources from areas of the economy that desperately need improving, such as infrastructure.

The failure to trim subsidies last year dented government finances and contributed to a record current-account deficit, which in turn drove the rupiah down.

With an election looming in 2014, the government has to tread a fine line. Last Wednesday, thousands of demonstrators marched in Jakarta to protest against the planned fuel increases and to demand higher wages. The increasingly vociferous labour demands are seen by some analysts as eroding the country’s attractiveness to foreign capital.

The government argues that it needs to be careful not to boost inflation or hurt the poor.

April inflation slowed to 5.57 percent, but remained above Bank Indonesia’s target of 3.5 to 5.5 percent this year.

Credit Suisse’s Prior-Wandesforde said the most likely response from BI would be to let the rupiah ease modestly, as it is prevented from cutting its policy rate due to the relatively high inflation and uncertainty about the magnitude of any fuel subsidy.

“It could be argued that this would help exports and hence investment spending...The message (from the GDP data) seems to be that the Indonesian economy is slowing...slowly,” he said. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramadhita and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Shri Navaratnam)