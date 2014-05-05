FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth slower than expected
#Asia
May 5, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Q1 GDP growth slower than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew at a
much slower than expected pace in the first quarter as
investments and exports weakened, the statistics bureau said on
Monday.
    Gross domestic product in the January to March quarter rose
5.21 percent from a year earlier, against 5.72 percent in the
fourth quarter and compared with 5.60 percent forecast in a
Reuters poll.
    On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded 0.95 percent. 
    Growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been
supported by buoyant domestic demand and underpinned by strong 
consumption from a rising middle class.
    Indonesia reported a narrower trade surplus in March of $670
million on Friday, due to a modest decline in imports, while
exports eked out growth of 1.24 percent against a fall the
previous month.    
    April's annual inflation rate eased further to 7.25 percent,
on lower food prices with the onset of the harvest season.
    
     KEY DATA:
                   y/y        q/q (non-seasonally adjusted)
    Q1 2014        5.21       0.95
    Q4 2013        5.72      -1.42 
    Q3 2013        5.62       2.96
    Q2 2013        5.8        2.6
    Q1 2013        6.0        1.4
    Q4 2012        6.1       -1.5
    Q3 2012        6.2        3.2
    Q2 2012        6.4        2.8 
    Q1 2012        6.3        1.4
    Q4 2011        6.5       -1.3
    Q3 2011        6.5        3.5
    Q2 2011        6.5        2.9
    Q1 2011        6.4        1.6
    
    FULL-YEAR GROWTH:
    2013        5.78
    2012        6.2
    2011        6.5
    2010        6.2
    2009        4.6
    2008        6.1
    2007        6.3
    2006        5.5
    2005        5.7

 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by
Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

