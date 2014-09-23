FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.bank sees Q3 economic growth at 5.02 pct -senior official
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia c.bank sees Q3 economic growth at 5.02 pct -senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank forecasts annual growth in gross domestic product to slow further to 5.02 percent in the third quarter, from 5.12 percent in the second, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The growth is expected to weaken as Indonesia’s business cycle slows in line with a trend in global commodity prices, Juda Agung, executive director of the department of economic and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, told a news conference.

In August, finance minister Chatib Basri forecast economic growth in both the third and fourth quarters to reach 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.