Indonesia c.bank sees Q3 economic growth at 5.02 pct -senior official

JAKARTA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank forecasts annual growth in gross domestic product to slow further to 5.02 percent in the third quarter, from 5.12 percent in the second, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The growth is expected to weaken as Indonesia’s business cycle slows in line with a trend in global commodity prices, Juda Agung, executive director of the department of economic and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia, told a news conference.

In August, finance minister Chatib Basri forecast economic growth in both the third and fourth quarters to reach 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)