Indonesia sees current account deficit at 3.4 pct of GDP in 2013
October 8, 2013 / 7:40 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia sees current account deficit at 3.4 pct of GDP in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current account deficit is likely to be 3.4 percent of gross domestic product this year, central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Tuesday.

The deficit hit 4.4 percent of GDP in the second quarter, helping drive down sentiment about the rupiah, which is now Asia’s worst performing currency.

However, Martowardojo told reporters that the current level of the rupiah reflected economic fundamentals.

He predicted third quarter year-on-year GDP growth at 5.6 percent while for 2014 it would be 5.8-6.2 percent. Growth is widely expected to come in under 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

