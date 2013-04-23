FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia sells 10.5 trln rph in debt auction, above target
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia sells 10.5 trln rph in debt auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 10.5 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of conventional government bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the target of 7 trillion rupiah, the debt office at the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry sold all offered series to help finance its budget deficit this year. The ministry sees the 2013 budget deficit widening to between 2 percent and 2.4 percent of gross domestic product, from an initial target of 1.65 percent.

Total bids were 22.3 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 5.49 for 1-year bonds.

The largest economy in Southeast Asia aims to raise 60.45 trillion rupiah in the second quarter of the year, after selling 54.02 trillion rupiah in the previous quarter. ($1 = 9,717.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.