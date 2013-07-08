Indonesia's finmin says economy grows 6.1 pct in H1

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance minister on Monday estimated Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew by 6.1 percent in the first half of this year, down slightly from 6.2 percent in all of 2012.

Finance Minister Chatib Basri told parliament that the budget deficit was at 0.58 percent of gross domestic product in the first half of 2013, and will increase to 1.8 percent in the second half.

Indonesia produced 827,000 barrels per day of oil over the same period, he said. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)