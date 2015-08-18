FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia June loan growth steady at 10.4 pct y/y
August 18, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia June loan growth steady at 10.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian banks posted loan growth of 10.4 percent in June from a year earlier, the same rate as in May and April, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank and the Financial Services Authority last month revised some regulations to make it easier for banks to lend in an effort to stimulate credit expansion and promote economic growth.

Bank Indonesia earlier kept its policy rate steady at 7.50 percent for the sixth straight meeting.

The central bank sees the measures supporting loan growth and has projected 11-13 percent growth for 2015.

Broad money supply (M2) in June rose 13 percent, slowing from May’s 13.4 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

