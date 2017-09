JAKARTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government will increase fiscal stimulus by optimizing allocated spending in the budget, central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Tuesday.

“The government will step up efforts for fiscal stimulus through increased budget absorption in the central and local governments,” Martowardojo told reporters after meeting with the chief economics minister and finance minister. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)