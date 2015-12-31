FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank gov says sees y/y inflation at slightly above 3 pct at end-2015
December 31, 2015

Indonesia c.bank gov says sees y/y inflation at slightly above 3 pct at end-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s inflation is expected to be slightly above 3 percent at the end of 2015, the head of the central bank said on Thursday.

“From a monetary point of view, we see that it’s true that inflation will perhaps be slightly above 3 percent,” Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

“Perhaps it will be higher than 3 (percent) because there are several commodities like chili and onions (and eggs) that are adding pressure,” he added.

Previously the central bank said annual inflation could cool to 2.97 percent in December from 4.89 percent in November, due to changes in base prices. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Nick Macfie)

