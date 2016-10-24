FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank maintains easing bias - governor
October 24, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia c.bank maintains easing bias - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia (BI) still maintains its easing bias and banks have ample liquidity for more lending, Indonesia's central bank governor said on Monday.

Last week, the bank cut its benchmark interest rate, for the sixth time this year.

"For BI now, if you ask me what is our position, it is that we have an easing bias," Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

Martowardojo said inflation was likely to remain near the lower end of BI's target range, at 3.1 percent at year end. He expected the Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates once, near the end of the year.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

