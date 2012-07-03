FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia considers international bids for Java-Sumatra bridge
July 3, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia considers international bids for Java-Sumatra bridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry will consider international bids for the Sunda strait bridge project which would connect Java and Sumatra islands and could be worth more than 100 trillion rupiah ($10.7 billion), a senior official said on Tuesday.

“We want participants from many countries,” said Bambang Brodjonegoro, fiscal policy chief at the ministry.

The project, which Indonesia wants to be finished in 2025, has been stuck at the feasibility study stage for years.

$1 = 9,380 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

