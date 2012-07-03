Indonesia considers international bids for Java-Sumatra bridge

JAKARTA, July 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry will consider international bids for the Sunda strait bridge project which would connect Java and Sumatra islands and could be worth more than 100 trillion rupiah ($10.7 billion), a senior official said on Tuesday.

“We want participants from many countries,” said Bambang Brodjonegoro, fiscal policy chief at the ministry.

The project, which Indonesia wants to be finished in 2025, has been stuck at the feasibility study stage for years.