FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's c.bank sees Q1 current-account deficit same as in Q4
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank sees Q1 current-account deficit same as in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s current-account deficit in the first quarter will be about the same as in the fourth quarter but will widen in April-June as economic activity picks up, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara told Reuters it was too soon to judge the impact of the ban from January on mineral ore exports which prompted a surge of exports in unprocessed ore at the end of 2013. He expected a smaller trade balance in January, but gave no figures.

For October-December, Indonesia posted a current-account deficit of 1.98 percent of GDP, the smallest in 1-1/2 years and much smaller than market expectations.

He also said that the central bank was closely monitoring liquidity in the banking system, as deposit rates had risen more agressively than Bank Indonesia’s benchmark reference rates .

“We don’t want our tight (monetary) policy to create a liquidity issue.” (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Adriana Nina Kusuma and Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.