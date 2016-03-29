FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia unveils port reforms as investors await new investment rules
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 29, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Indonesia unveils port reforms as investors await new investment rules

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) - The amount of time it takes for imports to clear Indonesian ports will be reduced to 3.7 days from 4.7 days under new reforms of procedures, the chief economics minister said.

The port changes were announced on Tuesday as part of an 11th package of measures President Joko Widodo’s government has rolled out since September to try to improve the investment climate.

Previous packages included a new formula for minimum wages, easier import rules, numerous tax incentives and a revision to the negative investment list of sectors partially or fully closed to foreign investors.

Coordinating Minister for Economics Darmin Nasution said 18 government agencies with authority at ports currently have different criteria for customs checks. All those will be harmonized into one criteria, which “will create a better procedure for exports and imports”, he told a press conference.

Nasution also announced additional tax cuts for real estate investment trusts (REITs) as the government seek to attract back Indonesian money invested in REITs in Singapore.

Also, Nasution said the government will channel subsidised loans for export-oriented small medium enterprises and create a roadmap for the pharmaceutical industry.

WAITING FOR THE PRESIDENT

Tuesday’s announcement comes as investors have long been waiting for Widodo to sign off on the changes in the negative investment list, known as DNI.

Lin Neumann, managing director of the American Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, said several big U.S. creative economy companies “have expressed interest on investing, but the DNI hasn’t been signed yet. The investment discussion isn’t going to take place until the rules are implemented.”

The government is also yet to issue regulations for a plan to subsidise natural gas prices for some industries and to broaden the sources of cattle imports. Both were announced in the first policy package in September.

The direction of the policy packages “is generally good, but implementing them is of course more important. There has to be an evaluation of how effective these packages have been,” said Raden Pardede, vice chairman of Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nasution said 94 percent of the previous packages, excluding the DNI revision, have been implemented. He refused to estimate when the DNI revision will be completed, but his deputy has previously said it should take effect by the end of this month. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.