FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's 2012 current account deficit at $21.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's 2012 current account deficit at $21.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted a current account deficit of $21.5 billion in 2012, or 2.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo told a news conference on Monday.

The current account deficit in the last quarter of 2012 was $5.4 billion, or 2.3 percent of GDP, as expected.

Martowardojo also said the budget deficit in 2012 was 1.77 percent of GDP, lower than the government target of 2.23 percent, while the balance of payment was $3.07 billion in surplus.

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.