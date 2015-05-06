UPDATE 2-Indonesia to speed up spending, deploy policy mix to revive growth

* Policy mix to include FX, interest rates, reserves, among others

* Govt to target infrastructure spending, boost consumer demand

* Delay in govt spending due to bureaucracy - minister (Adds comments from chief economics minister)

By Gayatri Suroyo and Randy Fabi

JAKARTA, May 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia will take coordinated action to revive growth after the worst slowdown since 2009, pledging on Wednesday to speed up government spending and prepare a mix of monetary policy changes.

The economic offensive comes a day after data showed Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 4.71 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier. The slowdown was mainly due to a collapse in commodities prices and weak government spending.

Bank Indonesia governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters after meeting the president and finance minister that it would deploy an arsenal of policies to revive growth.

“BI will coordinate with the government and BI will respond in the form of a policy mix,” he said.

“In the policy mix, the main things are policy on exchange rate, interest rate, reserves, macro-prudential, communication, coordination between central banks and coordination with the government.”

A central bank spokesman said it would not decide on its interest rate policy until the scheduled May 19 monetary policy meeting.

After the meeting, the government said it would do its part by accelerating infrastructure spending and implementing policies to boost consumer demand, such as easing taxes on some luxury goods.

As of April 25, the government has spent only 7 trillion rupiah ($537.8 million), or 2 percent, of its 290 trillion rupiah budget set aside for infrastructure spending.

Widodo, who came to power six months ago with high hopes and a promise to beef up the country’s creaking infrastructure, has been hamstrung by rifts inside his own political party and squabbles between government agencies.

While Widodo has slashed fuel subsidies and freed up billions of dollars for long-neglected capital spending, many infrastructure projects are tied up in red tape.

“There was a delay in government spending due to inefficiency in bureaucracy,” Chief Economics Minister Sofyan Djalil told reporters after a separate meeting with the president.

“But now all projects not yet tendered were asked to be tendered, and those which have been tendered should be built soon.”