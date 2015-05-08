Bank Indonesia to adjust policies to support growth - governor

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - THe head of Indonesia’s central bank said on Friday it would adjust policies this year to support growth after Southeast Asia’s largest economy expanded at its slowest pace since 2009.

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Agus Martowardojo told an economic seminar that the policies would be focused on efforts to encourage banks to lend more, while still mitigating risks in the financial market.

“BI is committed to maintaining financial and macroeconomic stability. We will review our position based on data. But our main focus remains stability,” Martowardojo said.

The pipeline of policy revisions ranged from adjustments to reserve requirement ratio, which BI imposes depending on banks’ loan-to-deposit-ratio (LDR), to raising capital requirements for the most important banks, a statement following the speech said.

Last year, BI announced that it would relax its measure of banks’ LDRs to include bonds and securities, alongside deposits, in an effort to boost loan growth. Banks are currently required to maintain loans at 78 to 92 percent of their deposits.

BI is also considering loosening its downpayment requirements for mortgages and loans for cars and motorcycles to support growth, Martowardojo said.

Sales of cars and motorcycles disappointed in the first quarter, tumbling by 14 percent and 19 percent from a year ago.

Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter slowed to 4.71 percent, from 5.01 percent in a quarter before. With the new data, BI said banks’ credit expansion this year could be lower than the initial target of 15 to 17 percent.

Loans rose by 12.2 percent from a year earlier in February, up from 11.5 percent the month before, marking the first time that loan growth has picked up since 2013.

BI is to announce March’s loan growth on May 19, when it will also meet to decide the level of its benchmark interest rate.

Inflation rose in April to 6.79 percent from March’s 6.38 percent. That and a shaky currency have limited BI’s ability to jump-start growth.

Martowardojo said inflation remains one of the five biggest risks for Indonesia, alongside rising prices for short-term funding, unhedged offshore loans, falling commodity prices and the normalisation of the U.S. monetary policy.

Martowardojo said inflation remains one of the five biggest risks for Indonesia, alongside rising prices for short-term funding, unhedged offshore loans, falling commodity prices and the normalisation of the U.S. monetary policy.

He also said BI will strengthen its crisis management procedures ahead of expected U.S. interest rates rise later this year.