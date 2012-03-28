FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia cbank sees March inflation below 0.1 pct m/m
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia cbank sees March inflation below 0.1 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank sees March inflation below 0.1 percent from a month ago, governor Darmin Nasution said on Wednesday.

“Until the third week of March, surveys conducted by Bank Indonesia showed inflation was slightly below 0.1 percent. This is a very low number,” Nasution told reporters.

Monthly inflation in February was 0.05 percent, bringing down annual inflation to a 22-month low of 3.56 percent.

However, a government plan to raise subsidised fuel prices by a third will likely push up annual inflation close to 7 percent by the end of this year, the governor has previously said.

The expectations for a pick-up in inflation, with some businesses already raising prices ahead of the proposed April 1 fuel hike, have pressured the rupiah as foreign investors trim bond holdings. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.