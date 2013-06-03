FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2013 / 4:22 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's May inflation rate eases to 5.47 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation
rate index unexpectedly eased in May, in line with soft prices
for food and jewellery, but worries about inflationary pressure
remained ahead of a possible government decision to cut fuel
subsidies to narrow a budget deficit.
    Headline inflation was 5.47 percent, versus April's 5.57
percent and lower than the median of a Reuters' poll for April
of 5.62 percent.
    On a monthly basis,  May headline inflation fell 0.03
percent, compared with April's 0.1 percent contraction.
    Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile foods and
administered prices, slowed to 3.99 percent, compared with
April's 4.12 percent.
    The government has long delayed raising fuel prices, which
is needed to cut imports and narrow the country's wide current
account and budget deficits. Officials have raised the
possibility of deciding this month on price increases of about
33 percent on average.
    Bank Indonesia expects inflation to be around 3.5-5.5
percent this year, but has said it could rise as high as 7.76
percent if the government does raise subsidised fuel prices.
    
    KEY DATA:
    (pct change)
 CPI      y/y   m/m
 May      5.47  -0.03
 April    5.57  -0.10
 March    5.90  0.63
 Feb      5.31  0.75
 Jan      4.57  1.03
 Dec      4.3   0.54
 Nov      4.32  0.07
 Oct      4.61  0.16
 Sept     4.31  0.01
 Aug      4.58  0.95
 July     4.56  0.70
 June     4.53  0.62
 May      4.45  0.07
 April    4.50  0.21
 March    3.97  0.07
 Feb      3.56  0.05
 Jan-12   3.65  0.76
 Dec      3.79  0.57
 Nov      4.15  0.34
 Oct      4.42  -0.12
 Sept     4.61  0.27
 Aug      4.79  0.93
 July     4.61  0.67
 June     5.54  0.55
 May      5.98  0.12
 April    6.16  -0.31
 March    6.65  -0.32
 Feb      6.84  0.13
 Jan-11   7.02  0.89
 Dec      6.96  0.92
 Nov      6.33  0.60
 Oct      5.67  0.06
 Sept     5.80  0.44
 Aug      6.44  0.76
 July     6.22  1.57
 June     5.05  0.97
 May      4.16  0.29
 April    3.91  0.15
 March    3.43  -0.14
 Feb      3.81  0.30
 Jan-10   3.72  0.84
 Dec      2.78  0.33
 Nov      2.41  -0.03
 Oct      2.57  0.19
 Sept     2.83  1.05
 Aug      2.75  0.56
 July     2.71  0.45
 June     3.65  0.11
 May      6.04  0.04
 April    7.31  -0.31
 
    
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by
Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

