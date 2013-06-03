Indonesia's May inflation rate eases to 5.47 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate index unexpectedly eased in May, in line with soft prices for food and jewellery, but worries about inflationary pressure remained ahead of a possible government decision to cut fuel subsidies to narrow a budget deficit. Headline inflation was 5.47 percent, versus April's 5.57 percent and lower than the median of a Reuters' poll for April of 5.62 percent. On a monthly basis, May headline inflation fell 0.03 percent, compared with April's 0.1 percent contraction. Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile foods and administered prices, slowed to 3.99 percent, compared with April's 4.12 percent. The government has long delayed raising fuel prices, which is needed to cut imports and narrow the country's wide current account and budget deficits. Officials have raised the possibility of deciding this month on price increases of about 33 percent on average. Bank Indonesia expects inflation to be around 3.5-5.5 percent this year, but has said it could rise as high as 7.76 percent if the government does raise subsidised fuel prices. KEY DATA: (pct change) CPI y/y m/m May 5.47 -0.03 April 5.57 -0.10 March 5.90 0.63 Feb 5.31 0.75 Jan 4.57 1.03 Dec 4.3 0.54 Nov 4.32 0.07 Oct 4.61 0.16 Sept 4.31 0.01 Aug 4.58 0.95 July 4.56 0.70 June 4.53 0.62 May 4.45 0.07 April 4.50 0.21 March 3.97 0.07 Feb 3.56 0.05 Jan-12 3.65 0.76 Dec 3.79 0.57 Nov 4.15 0.34 Oct 4.42 -0.12 Sept 4.61 0.27 Aug 4.79 0.93 July 4.61 0.67 June 5.54 0.55 May 5.98 0.12 April 6.16 -0.31 March 6.65 -0.32 Feb 6.84 0.13 Jan-11 7.02 0.89 Dec 6.96 0.92 Nov 6.33 0.60 Oct 5.67 0.06 Sept 5.80 0.44 Aug 6.44 0.76 July 6.22 1.57 June 5.05 0.97 May 4.16 0.29 April 3.91 0.15 March 3.43 -0.14 Feb 3.81 0.30 Jan-10 3.72 0.84 Dec 2.78 0.33 Nov 2.41 -0.03 Oct 2.57 0.19 Sept 2.83 1.05 Aug 2.75 0.56 July 2.71 0.45 June 3.65 0.11 May 6.04 0.04 April 7.31 -0.31 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)