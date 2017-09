JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Thursday its decision to hold the benchmark rate at 7.50 percent was consistent with efforts to lower the annual inflation rate to 3.5-5.5 percent in 2014.

Bank Indonesia expects 2013 inflation to be below its target of 9-9.8 percent. The consumer price index in November rose to 8.37 percent from a year earlier.