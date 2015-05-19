FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees lingering inflation risks, no recession
May 19, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank sees lingering inflation risks, no recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said on Tuesday it remained concerned about inflation and risks that the level could increase if global oil prices rise and if the rupiah’s depreciation makes imported goods more expensive.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters it expected inflation to remain above 6 percent in the third quarter and then fall to a range of 3-5 percent at the end of the year.

“We are quite happy with inflation, which we see at 4.2 percent this year, but the risks are still plenty, for example risks of currency depreciation and rising global oil prices,” he said.

Martowardojo also said Indonesia would not see a recession this year and economic growth will improve compared to 2014. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

