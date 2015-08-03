FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank has room to cut rates with easing core inflation - stats bureau
August 3, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia c.bank has room to cut rates with easing core inflation - stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank has room to cut its key interest rate and support economic growth with July annual core inflation at 4.86 percent, easing from June’s 5.04 percent, an official with the government’s statistics bureau said on Monday.

“This is a chance for Bank Indonesia to cut rate to spur investment and economic growth. The Inflation rate in coming months could also be low,” said Sasmito Hadi Wibowo, deputy head of the statistics bureau told reporters.

But the annual headline inflation rate in July was 7.26 percent, identical with the June pace and higher than expected.

Core inflation excludes volatile food and administered prices. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
