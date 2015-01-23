Indonesia c.bank sees Jan inflation easing to 7.5 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s annual inflation in January will drop to 7.5 percent from 8.36 percent in December, the central bank governor told reporters on Friday.

Indonesia’s government liberalised gasoline prices after a massive drop in global oil prices in the beginning of the year. Domestic petrol prices have fallen 28.8 percent after the policy move.

“As for interest rate movement, if inflation is not yet manageable, we will not adjust our rate,” Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said, adding that current account deficit is also another concern.

Bank Indonesia targets this year’s inflation at between 3 to 5 percent.

Martowardojo also said Indonesia probably had a surplus of more than $100 million in December 2014. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)