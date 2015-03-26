FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan plans to invest $5.6 bln in Indonesia - Investment Chief
March 26, 2015 / 3:40 AM / 2 years ago

Japan plans to invest $5.6 bln in Indonesia - Investment Chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese companies will invest $5.6 billion in Indonesia, following President Joko Widodo’s visit to Tokyo, the head of Indonesia’s investment board said.

Toyota Motor will invest $1.6 billion while Suzuki Motor will increase its planned investment by $1 billion, Franky Sibarani, chairman of the Investment Coordinating Board, said in a press release on Thursday, without giving a timeline.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy also attracted $3 billion in Japanese commitments for other industries including textiles, steel, fisheries and power, Sibarani said, adding that the commitments will be realised this year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ryan Woo)

