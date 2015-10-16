Indonesia seeks public submissions for revised negative investment list

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s investment board is calling for public suggestions for a government plan to revise its negative investment list, the board’s chief said on Friday.

“We will be more open to investment in manufacturing, forestry, etcetera. We will be waiting for suggestion,” Franky Sibarani, investment board chief, told reporters. Public submissions will be accepted until Oct. 31.

The last revision to the negative list - which lists sectors restricted to foreign funds - was done in 2014 and was seen by many as less investor-friendly. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)