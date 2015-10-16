FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia seeks public submissions for revised negative investment list
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 16, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia seeks public submissions for revised negative investment list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s investment board is calling for public suggestions for a government plan to revise its negative investment list, the board’s chief said on Friday.

“We will be more open to investment in manufacturing, forestry, etcetera. We will be waiting for suggestion,” Franky Sibarani, investment board chief, told reporters. Public submissions will be accepted until Oct. 31.

The last revision to the negative list - which lists sectors restricted to foreign funds - was done in 2014 and was seen by many as less investor-friendly. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.