Indonesia opens airports, power to more foreign investment
December 24, 2013 / 4:25 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia opens airports, power to more foreign investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia announced on Tuesday it will allow increased levels of foreign investment in the country’s airports, power plants, toll roads, and pharmaceutical industries as part of government efforts to boost the slowing economy.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s administration amended its “negative investment list” of sectors in which foreign investors are either barred or restricted. The list, which has existed for decades, limits foreign involvement in areas deemed sensitive.

“The commitment is to maintain Indonesia’s economic growth and anticipating a slowdown in the global economy by encouraging investment, particularly in domestic and foreign investment,” Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa told reporters.

Under the new policy, the government increased the maximum foreign investment in pharmaceutical companies to 85 percent from 75 percent and advertising to up to 51 percent, said Investment Chief Mahendra Siregar.

Details for the other industries are expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
