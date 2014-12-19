FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia gets $18.7 bln in direct investment since Widodo took office
December 19, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia gets $18.7 bln in direct investment since Widodo took office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia has attracted $18.7 billion worth of prospective investments from domestic and foreign investors since the new President Joko Widodo took office in October, its Investment Coordinating Board said.

Most of the investments were in import substitution industry, maritime and mineral processing plant, the board said in a statement on Thursday.

During the first nine months of the year, Indonesia recorded 342.7 trillion rupiah ($27.44 billion) worth of domestic and foreign direct investment, according to data from the investment board. This was 75.1 percent of its target.

In the third quarter this year, Indonesia drew $6.4 billion foreign direct investment, a 16.9 percent growth from last year.

The data excludes investment in oil, gas and banking sector. ($1 = 12,490 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Gayatri Suroyo; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
