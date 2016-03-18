FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big Indonesia investment-rules changes to take effect soon - official
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 18, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Big Indonesia investment-rules changes to take effect soon - official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 18 (Reuters) - Major easing of foreign investment restrictions that Indonesia announced last month as a “big bang” liberalisation should become effective by the end of March, a senior official said on Friday.

Edy Putra Irawady, deputy coordinating economic minister, said he expects administrative issues that have held up implementation of the rule changes to be resolved this month.

President Joko Widodo’s administration on Feb. 11 announced that it would open of dozens of sectors to foreign investors, including restaurants, transportation and movie theatres.

But the president has yet to sign off on the changes to the “negative investment list”, which sets out parts of Indonesia’s economy that are partially or fully closed to foreign investors.

“This negative list contains a lot of fundamental changes, be it in the reduction (of sectors), the arrangements and simplification of the delivery,” Irawady said.

Although foreign direct investment into Indonesia has risen in recent years, the amount the country receives remains among the lowest in Southeast Asia relative to total investment and gross domestic product. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.