Indonesia's Q2 FDI should increase 15 pct y/y - investment chief

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment in Indonesia in the second quarter is expected to be 15 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a 9.8 percent increase in January-March, the investment chief said on Wednesday.

“God willing, there is no change (to the investment target of 15 percent),” Mahendra Siregar, chief of Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board, told reporters.

The government has targeted foreign investment of $32.8 billion this year, up from just over $23 billion in 2013.

The FDI data, which shows what companies plan to invest rather than actual spending, excludes investment in the oil and banking sectors. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)