#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia capital mkt regulator to set minimum auto payments-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s capital market regulator Bapepam-LK will set minimum down payments for auto loans provided by multi-finance firms, following new central bank rules on Friday aimed at curbing excessive loan growth, a source familiar with the matter said.

Bank Indonesia will from June set a minimum down payment for private car loans from commercial banks at 30 percent, it said in a statement on Friday.

The source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to media, said a similar ruling from Bapepam-LK was expected on Friday.

Many loans for cars and motorbikes for a burgeoning middle class in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy come from specialist multi-finance firms such as Adira Dinamika, owned by Bank Danamon. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

