Indonesia's loan growth continues slowing to 13.2 pct in Sept
November 18, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's loan growth continues slowing to 13.2 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan growth in September slowed to 13.2 percent year-on-year, compared with 14 percent in August, the financial services authority said on Monday.

Loan growth has slowed since the central bank tightened monetary policy from June to November last year, raising the benchmark interest rate 175 basis points to 7.5 percent.

Bank Indonesia on Monday raised interest rates for the first time in a year, increasing it by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.

Indonesia’s broad money supply (M2) growth was barely unchanged at 11.7 percent in September from a year earlier. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, editing by Louise Heavens)

