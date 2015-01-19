FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's November loan growth slows to 11.9 pct y/y
January 19, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's November loan growth slows to 11.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan growth in November slowed to 11.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with 12.6 percent in October, the financial services authority said on Monday.

Central bank estimated loan growth at 11 to 12 percent in 2014, but see a pick up to 15-17 percent this year amid better economic conditions.

Broad money supply (M2) in November rose 12.7 percent year-on-year, compared with 12.5 percent in October. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

