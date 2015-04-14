FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's loan growth accelerates to 12.2 pct y/y in Feb
April 14, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's loan growth accelerates to 12.2 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan growth in February accelerated to 12.2 percent year-on-year from 11.5 percent in January, marking the first time that loan growth has picked up since 2013, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate at 7.50 percent and maintained its outlook for bank lending growth of 15-17 percent this year.

To boost loan growth, the central bank said it plans to broaden the deposit definition in loan to deposit ratio (LDR) requirement to include banks’ securities. It did not provide the timeline.

Bank Indonesia will also loosen the LDR ceiling for banks with loan portfolio to small and medium enterprises.

Broad money supply (M2) in February rose 16.1 percent from a year earlier, compared with 14.3 percent a month before. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

