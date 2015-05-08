FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's c.bank sees loan growth in 2015 weaker than 15-17 pct target
May 8, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank sees loan growth in 2015 weaker than 15-17 pct target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said loan growth this year could be weaker than the 15-17 percent target it set earlier, deputy governor said on Friday.

“If the economic growth is like this, loan growth could moderate,” Halim Alamsyah, Bank Indonesia deputy governor told reporters, without mentioning a new target.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy saw its growth slowing to 4.71 percent in the first quarter of this year, its weakest pace since 2009. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)

