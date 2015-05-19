FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's loan growth slows to 11.3 pct y/y in March
May 19, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's loan growth slows to 11.3 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan growth in March slowed to 11.3 percent on an annual basis from 12.2 percent in February, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia on Tuesday kept its benchmark interest rate at 7.50 percent.

It also maintained its outlook for loan growth in 2015 at 15-17 percent.

The central bank has several regulations in the pipeline aimed at easing lending rules for banks. It wants banks to extend more credit and help lift economic growth, which in the first quarter was an annual 4.71 percent, the slowest since 2009.

Broad money supply (M2) in March rose 16.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with 16 percent in February. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk & Kim COghill)

