Indonesia's April loan growth slows to 10.4 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s loan growth in April slowed to 10.4 percent on an annual basis from 11.3 percent in March, the central bank said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said the central bank will issue new lending rules this month in an attempt to boost loan growth and revive an economy growing at the weakest pace in six years.

Broad money supply (M2) rose 14.9 percent year-on-year in April compared with 16.3 percent in March. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)