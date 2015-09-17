FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's July loan growth slows to 9.7 pct - c.bank
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's July loan growth slows to 9.7 pct - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s year-on-year loan growth was 9.7 percent in July, slowing from 10.4 percent in June, the central bank said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia earlier announced it had decided to keep its benchmark policy rate at 7.50 percent to anchor inflation this year and the next within its target range of 3 percent to 5 percent.

The central bank expects loan growth to accelerate in August to 10.9 percent and reach 11 percent to 13 percent by the end of 2015.

Broad money supply in Southeast Asia’s largest economy rose 12.7 percent in July from a year ago. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.