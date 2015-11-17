FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian loan growth accelerates in Sept
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 17, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian loan growth accelerates in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Loans by Indonesian banks expanded 11.1 percent in September from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, accelerating from a 10.9 percent annual pace in August.

Bank Indonesia has said rising loan expansion is an early sign of recovery for economic growth. It expects the pace to reach 12 percent by year-end.

In the third quarter, annual economic growth edged up to 4.73 percent, but many economists said the increase was not enough to show that a real turnaround has begun. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.