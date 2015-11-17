Indonesian loan growth accelerates in Sept

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Loans by Indonesian banks expanded 11.1 percent in September from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, accelerating from a 10.9 percent annual pace in August.

Bank Indonesia has said rising loan expansion is an early sign of recovery for economic growth. It expects the pace to reach 12 percent by year-end.

In the third quarter, annual economic growth edged up to 4.73 percent, but many economists said the increase was not enough to show that a real turnaround has begun. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Tom Hogue)