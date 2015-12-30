FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's financial authority chief sees 2016 bank loan growth of 14.1 pct
December 30, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's financial authority chief sees 2016 bank loan growth of 14.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Loans by Indonesian banks in 2016 should increase 14.1 percent from this year based on their work plans, the chairman of the country’s financial services authority said on Wednesday.

“That is in line with our guidance of loan growth at 12-14 percent,” Muliaman D. Hadad told a press briefing.

Loan growth in October was 10.4 percent on an annual basis. Indonesia’s central bank expects 2015 loan growth of 9-10 percent. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

