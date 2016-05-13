FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia expects recovery in loan growth - financial authority chief
May 13, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Indonesia expects recovery in loan growth - financial authority chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 13 (Reuters) - Commercial banks’ loan growth is expected to recover in the second quarter after slowing to its weakest pace since 2009 in February, at 8.2 percent, the chairman of the Financial Services Authority Muliaman Hadad said on Friday.

“The slowdown in credit growth in the first quarter was more cyclical. We hope it will increase as economic growth rises,” Hadad told reporters in a joint news conference with the central bank and the finance ministry.

Hadad said commercial banks have not revised their loan growth targets for the year, averaging at 13 percent.

Indonesia reported lower-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter and the government said one of the main reasons was slowing loan growth. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

