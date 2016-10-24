FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Indonesia financial regulator revises down 2016 loan growth outlook
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

Indonesia financial regulator revises down 2016 loan growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) has revised down the outlook of commercial banks' loan growth for 2016 to 6-8 percent, from 7-9 percent, its chairman said on Monday.

Bank loans in Indonesia in August grew 6.83 percent from a year earlier, data showed, the slowest since November 2009 and very low compared with historical trends.

Bad loans have been rising, prompting banks to increase provisions which have squeezed profits.

"Banks' capacity to absorb risks of losses is strong, it's reflected in banks' capital adequacy ratio which reached 23 percent (in August)," Muliaman Hadad told a joint news conference with the central bank and the finance ministry.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
