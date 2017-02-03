Indonesia financial regulator says 2016 loan growth at 7.87 pct

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Total loans by Indonesian commercial banks grew by 7.87 percent last year, the chairman of the Financial Service Authority (OJK), Muliaman Hadad, told reporters on Friday.

Rupiah-denominated loans grew by 9.15 percent, while foreign currency-denominated loans grew by 0.92 percent, Hadad said.

In 2017, loan growth is expected to grow by 13.25 percent, the regulator said in a statement in December.