January 19, 2017 / 9:46 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia c.bank says 2016 loan growth seen at 7.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Preliminary data showed that loans by commercial banks in Indonesia increased 7.9 percent during 2016, slower from the 2015 pace of 10.4 percent, a central bank official said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia earlier on Thursday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 4.75 percent. The central bank cut the rate six times last year to try to get banks to lend more.

Juda Agung, BI's executive director of economic and monetary policy, said the central bank will continue to make sure the market has sufficient liquidity. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

