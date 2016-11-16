Indonesia Sept loan growth slows to weakest in nearly 7 years -bank regulator

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia grew 6.47 percent in September from a year earlier, the weakest pace in almost seven years, data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) showed.

In August, loan growth was 6.83 percent on a yearly basis.

The last time the pace of credit expansion was lower than the September pace was in November 2009.

In a bid to get banks to increase their lending, Indonesia's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate six times this year, by a total of 150 basis points.

Bank Indonesia is expected to hold the benchmark rate at 4.75 percent after concluding a monthly policy review on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)