FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Indonesia Sept loan growth slows to weakest in nearly 7 years -bank regulator
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

Indonesia Sept loan growth slows to weakest in nearly 7 years -bank regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia grew 6.47 percent in September from a year earlier, the weakest pace in almost seven years, data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) showed.

In August, loan growth was 6.83 percent on a yearly basis.

The last time the pace of credit expansion was lower than the September pace was in November 2009.

In a bid to get banks to increase their lending, Indonesia's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate six times this year, by a total of 150 basis points.

Bank Indonesia is expected to hold the benchmark rate at 4.75 percent after concluding a monthly policy review on Thursday. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.