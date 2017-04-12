BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
JAKARTA, April 12 Loans distributed by Indonesian banks grew by 8.6 percent in February, posting the biggest growth since June, the financial regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.
February growth picked up from 8.3 percent a month earlier. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.