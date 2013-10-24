FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees slower loan growth in 2014
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013

Indonesia c.bank sees slower loan growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said it expects total loans to expand between 15.3 percent and 16.6 percent next year, slower than its initial forecast of 20 percent, in line with a weakening in the economy.

“This is the impact from a challenging macro (situation) and interest rate hikes,” Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

The central bank estimates that loan will grow 19.1-20.4 percent this year, and that banks’ non-performing loans will be between 2.3 and 2.6 percent.

For 2014, Bank Indonesia forecasts the country’s gross domestic product to expand between 5.8 percent and 6.2 percent.

Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
